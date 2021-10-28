  • 28 October 2021 [17:47]
    Azerbaijan confirms 2,420 more COVID-19 cases, 1,358 recoveries
  • 28 October 2021 [17:39]
    Rainy weather expected in Baku
  • 28 October 2021 [13:48]
    Azerbaijan employs over 900 war-affected citizens
  • 27 October 2021 [18:32]
    Azerbaijan may increase need criterion next year
  • 27 October 2021 [18:15]
    Azerbaijan talks possible vaccination of adolescents prone to catching COVID-19
  • 27 October 2021 [18:00]
    Azerbaijan plans to increase living wage
  • 27 October 2021 [17:42]
    Amount of addressed state social benefits proposed to raise in Azerbaijan
  • 27 October 2021 [17:05]
    Country registers 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 1,248 recoveries
  • 27 October 2021 [16:10]
    Azerbaijani architect's innovation to limit environmental pollution [VIDEO]

    • Most Popular