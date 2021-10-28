28.10.2021
20:51
28 October 2021 [17:47]
Azerbaijan confirms 2,420 more COVID-19 cases, 1,358 recoveries
28 October 2021 [17:39]
Rainy weather expected in Baku
28 October 2021 [13:48]
Azerbaijan employs over 900 war-affected citizens
27 October 2021 [18:32]
Azerbaijan may increase need criterion next year
27 October 2021 [18:15]
Azerbaijan talks possible vaccination of adolescents prone to catching COVID-19
27 October 2021 [18:00]
Azerbaijan plans to increase living wage
27 October 2021 [17:42]
Amount of addressed state social benefits proposed to raise in Azerbaijan
27 October 2021 [17:05]
Country registers 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 1,248 recoveries
27 October 2021 [16:10]
Azerbaijani architect's innovation to limit environmental pollution [VIDEO]
