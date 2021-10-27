Azerbaijan to raise expenditures on education in 2022

By Trend

The expenditures of the state budget of Azerbaijan on education in 2022 are expected to amount to more than 3.88 billion manat ($2.28 billion), Trend reports citing the draft law 'On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022', published in the official press.

Budget spending on education will grow by 18.3 percent - in the 2021 budget, it was planned to allocate about 3.28 billion manat ($1.93 billion) for this purpose.

In the structure of education expenditures in the draft budget for 2022, 376.86 million manat ($221.68 million) will be allocated for preschool education, 2.09 billion manat ($1.23 billion) for general education, 87.3 and 63.82 million manat ($51.3 and $37.54 billion manat) for secondary and vocational education, respectively.

In addition, it is planned to allocate almost 60 million manat ($35.29 million) for higher education, 3.94 million manat ($2.31 billion) for additional education, and 7.02 million manat ($4.13 billion) for applied research in education. Another 1.12 billion manat ($658.8 million) will be allocated for other educational institutions and events in this area.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2022, according to official forecasts, will amount to about 26.82 billion manat ($15.77 billion), an increase of 5.4 percent compared to 2021. At the same time, state budget expenditures are planned at the level of 29.89 billion manat ($17.58 billiion), which is 4.7 percent more than this year. Thus, a deficit of just over 3.06 billion manats is formed in the budget, which is 1.7 percent less than in 2021.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 27)