Country registers 2,102 new COVID-19 cases, 863 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 2,102 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 19.

Some 863 patients have recovered and 15 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 505,554 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 479,675 patients have recovered, 6,793 people have died. Currently, 19,086 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,189 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,044,744 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,226,083 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,976,945 citizens, and the second one to 4,249,138 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 31,060 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.