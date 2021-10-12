Azerbaijan confirms 611 more COVID-19 cases, 638 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 611 new COVID-19 cases, 638 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 492,790 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 473,661 of them have recovered, and 6,677 people have died. Currently, 12,452 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,575 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,958,312 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 511 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 11.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 226 citizens, and the second one to 285 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,997,289 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,889,404 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,107,885 people - the second dose.



