Drizzle, cloudy weather expected tomorrow

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather forecast for October 12 has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 12. Drizzle is expected in some parts of the Absheron Peninsula in the morning. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 14-17 °C at night, 19-21°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be15-17 °C at night, 19-21°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 to 764 mm Hg. Relative air humidity will make 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the eastern regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 °C at night, 17-22 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-3 °C at night, 3-6 °C in the daytime.