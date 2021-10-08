Azerbaijan creates several medical centers in Baku following reforms in healthcare system

By Trend

Within reforms in the healthcare system in Azerbaijan, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) has created 11 medical centers in Baku, Director of the Clinical Medical Center Konul Alakbarov told Trend.

According to him, in accordance with the structural changes, medical institutions providing multidisciplinary inpatient and specialized polyclinic services in the capital were transferred to the subordination of medical centers of the corresponding direction.

“To ensure access of citizens to medical services, to provide them with specialized medical services in a single medical institution, it was necessary to create appropriate structures. Thanks to the reforms carried out by the Agency, a urology department was opened at the Clinical Medical Center. In addition, the center has departments for ENT, neurosurgery, and cardiovascular surgery,” Alakbarov said.

The main goal of creating a urological department is that citizens who apply to a medical institution can undergo examination and treatment of concomitant diseases in one hospital without going to another medical institution.

“The department employs four urologists who were educated in Turkey and Germany. Development in the department of laparoscopic, endoscopic, and robotic surgery is one of the main tasks of the medical institution. It provides for endoscopic removal of kidney stones, urinary tract, and bladder without incision, as well as numerous operations in the field of urology in general,” said the expert.

To carry out such operations, the Clinical Medical Center is provided by the Agency with a new 64-slice computed tomography, a fully automatic fourth-level analyzer, anesthesia machines, cardiac monitors, defibrillators, infusomats, perfusors, and other specialized medical equipment.

At subsequent stages, it is planned to attract highly qualified doctors to other departments of the Clinical Medical Center, as well as provide them with the appropriate medical equipment, Alakbarov said.



