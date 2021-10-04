TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan releases stats on COVID-19 infection rate countrywide

04 October 2021 [16:59] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The biggest number of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan fell on the capital (Baku city) – 54.2 percent, Trend reports citing www.koronavirusinfo.az.

Baku is followed by Absheron district (13.4 percent), Aran zone (12.1 percent), Ganja (7 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.6 percent), Guba-Khachmaz zone (3 percent), Lankaran district (2.5 percent), Mountain Shirvan (2.3 percent).

The smallest number of infected people is in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan - 0.007 percent of the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/210661.html

Print version

Views: 22

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also