Azerbaijan boosts electricity production in Jan-Aug 2021

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 1.1 billion kWh, bringing the volume to 18.6 billion kWh in January-August 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the first eight months of the year, electricity imports increased by 15.9 million kWh to 110.6 million kWh, while exports increased by 142.2 million kWh to 971.9 million kWh.

Some 238.9 million kWh of electricity was exported to Iran, 164.1 million kWh to Turkey, 63.7 million kWh to Russia and 505.2 million kWh to Georgia. In addition, some 22.4 million kWh of electricity was imported from Iran, 63.5 million kWh from Russia, and 24.7 million kWh from Georgia.

Moreover, during the reported period, electricity generation at thermal power plants increased by 994.2 million kWh reaching 17.4 billion kWh, while at hydroelectric power plants by 120.3 million kWh to 966.9 million kWh. In the meantime, electricity generation at other sources decreased by 4.8 million kWh and amounted to 235.8 million kWh.

Moreover, wind power plants produced 58.6 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 38 million kWh and solid household waste incineration plants 139.2 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 16.7 billion kWh (including 15.8 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 844.4 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants) of electricity production and the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR accounted for 312.3 million kWh (including 165.7 million kWh at thermal power plants, 111.6 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 35 million kWh at solar power plants). In addition, the power generation at the wind power plants of the Azerishig OJSC amounted to 43.1 million kWh and 1.5 billion kWh at the autonomous power plants.

Additionally, in August 2021, electricity production in the country increased by 611.2 million kWh and amounted to 2.7 billion kWh. During the reported month, electricity exports increased by 49.1 million kWh to 150.6 million kWh, while imports didn't change and amounted to 10.5 million kWh.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production was 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.