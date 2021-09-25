Azerbaijan lifts some coronavirus-related restrictions

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has lifted some restrictions earlier imposed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers Operational Headquarters given the increase in the number of vaccinated citizens and the steady decrease in the number of infected citizens in Azerbaijan.

Under the decision, from October 1, 2021, the activities of the following areas of activity and services will resume:

- recreation and entertainment centers (including nightclubs), children's entertainment centers;

- cultural objects, with the condition of filling no more than 50 percent of the total capacity (including concert halls), cinemas, theaters;

- children's and other entertainment centers at large shopping centers, including cinemas with the condition of filling no more than 50 percent of the total capacity.

The facilities of allowed activities can operate until 00:00, and the services provided in the closed premises of these facilities can be used by people over 18 years old, only with COVID-19 passport or certificates of contraindications to vaccination or immunity certificates.

At least 80 percent of employees in these areas of activity must have COVID-19 passports or appropriate certificates.

When carrying out regular passenger transportation by rail and road (with the exception of taxi services) between cities and districts, except for Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district, people over the age of 18 will require a certificate of vaccination with the first dose from the October 1, and a certificate of vaccination with the second dose or a certificate of immunity from COVID-19 from November 1.

Under the new decision, Azerbaijan also cancelled the rule on the suspension of public transport operation on weekends.

Azerbaijan registered 1,128 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 24.

Some 2,590 patients have recovered and 21 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 478,715 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 446,643 patients have recovered, 6,415 people have died. Currently, 25,657 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,505 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,802,229 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 8,227,729 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,683,453 citizens, and the second one to 3,544,276 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 58,256 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.