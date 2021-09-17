Country registers 1,770 new COVID-19 cases, 3,788 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,770 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 17.

Some 3,788 patients have recovered and 24 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 468,943 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 427,493 patients have recovered, 6,251 people have died. Currently, 35,199 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,781 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,715,715 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 7,863,592 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,588,732 citizens, and the second one to 3,274,860 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 57,357 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.