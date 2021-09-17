Country registers 1,783 new COVID-19 cases, 3,680 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,783 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 16.

Some 3,680 patients have recovered and 32 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 467,173 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 423,705 patients have recovered, 6,227 people have died. Currently, 37,241 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,852 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,702,934 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 7,806,235 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,570,812 citizens, and the second one to 3,235,423 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 60,384 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.