Azerbaijan eyes to introduce innovations in tourism - MP

By Trend

The introduction of innovations in the tourism sector is expected Azerbaijan, Musa Guliyev, Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, told Trend.

According to Guliyev, the new draft law ‘On Tourism’ reflects a number of issues related to the development of this sphere.

“The document was drawn up and included in the work plan of the autumn session of the Parliament. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft law needs some adjustments,” the MP said.

Speaking about the importance of the draft law, Guliyev noted that Azerbaijan has liberated its previously occupied lands from Armenian occupation (Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts) and restored its territorial integrity.

“Consequently, the importance of tourism in Azerbaijan and interest in our country have increased. Investments have been made in the development of tourism. The bill provides for the creation of tourist zones for the development of domestic tourism, including rural, ecological and agricultural, the provision of services and the training of qualified personnel in this area, as well as the attraction of rural residents to appropriate courses and their training in tourism skills,” the MP said.

“In addition, the document reflects the issue of state support for tourist facilities. Perhaps, at the first stage, issues such as tax incentives and preferential loans will be considered,” Guliyev said.



