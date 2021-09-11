Locations and number of checkpoints across state border of Azerbaijan approved

By Trend





The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution approving the number and location of checkpoints across the state border of Azerbaijan, as well as rules for organizing and coordinating the their activities.

The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

The annex to the decree indicates the number and location of checkpoints across the state border of Azerbaijan:

1. Checkpoint across the state border "Bilasuvar" - Bilasuvar region (Bilasuvar city), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

2. Checkpoint across the state border "Astara" - Astara region (Astara city), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

3. Railway checkpoint across the state border "Astara" - Astara region (Astara city), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

4. Checkpoint across the state border "Samur" - Gusar region (Samur settlement), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

5. Checkpoint across the state border "Shirvanly" - Gusar region (Shirvanly village), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

6. Checkpoint across the state border "Zukhul" - Gusar region (Zukhul village), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

7. Railway checkpoint across the state border "Yalama" - Khachmaz region (Yalama settlement), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

8. Checkpoint on the state border "Khanoba" - Khachmaz region (village Khanoba), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

9. Checkpoint across the state border "Mazymgara" - Balaken region (Mazymgara village), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Georgia.

10. Checkpoint across the state border "Muganly" - Zagatala region (village Muganly), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Georgia.

11. Railway checkpoint across the state border "Boyuk Kasik" - Agstafa region (Boyuk Kasik settlement), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Georgia.

12. Checkpoint across the state border "Sadikhly" - Aghstafa region (village Sadikhly), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Georgia.

13. Checkpoint across the state border "Red Bridge" - Gazakh region (village II Shikhly), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Georgia.

14. Checkpoint across the state border at the Heydar Aliyev international airport (Baku city, Khazar region, Bina settlement).

15. Checkpoint across the state border at the Ganja International Airport (Ganja city).

16. Checkpoint across the state border at the Gabala International Airport (Gabala region, Gadzhaly village).

17. Checkpoint across the state border at the Lankaran international airport (Lankaran city).

18. Checkpoint across the state border at the Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev airfield (Sumgayit city, Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev village).

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

1. Checkpoint across the state border "Sadarak" - Sadarak region (Sadarak village), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey.

2. Checkpoint across the state border "Julfa" - Julfa region (city of Julfa), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

3. Railway checkpoint across the state border "Julfa" - Julfa region (city of Julfa), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

4. Checkpoint across the state border "Shakhtakhty" - Kengerlinsky region (Shahtakhty village), between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

5. Checkpoint across the state border at the Nakhchivan International Airport (Nakhchivan city).

6. Railway checkpoint across the state border of Nakhchivan (Nakhchivan city).

By port points

1. The checkpoint across the state border at the Baku International Sea Trade Port is the sea route (Baku city, Garadagh region, Alat settlement).

2. The checkpoint across the state border at the Azpetrol terminal is the sea route (Baku city, Khatai district, Nobel avenue).

3. Checkpoint across the state border at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep-Water Base Plant - sea route (Baku city, Garadagh region, Sahil settlement).

4. Checkpoint across the state border at the Sangachal terminal - sea route (Baku city, Garadagh region, Sangachal settlement).

5. The checkpoint across the state border at the Dubendi terminal is the sea route (Baku city, Khazar region, Dubendi village).

6. Checkpoint across the state border in the port of Hovsan - sea route (Baku city, Surakhani district, Hovsan settlement).

7. The checkpoint across the state border in the dry cargo port is the sea route (Baku city, Surakhani district, Zikh settlement).

8. The checkpoint across the state border in the port of Zira - sea route (Baku city, Khazar region, Zira village).

9. The checkpoint across the state border in the port of Khachmaz is the sea route (Khachmaz district, the village of Niyazoba).

10. The checkpoint across the state border in the port of Lankaran is the sea route (Lankaran city, Sahil street).