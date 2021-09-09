Azerbaijan, Turkey produce new documentary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijanfilm Studio and Turkey's Dada Yap?m company have produced a joint documentary.

The documentary "Fulya" tells about military reporter Fulya Ozturk of CNN-Turk TV channel which has played a major role in conveying the truth about the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War to the world.

The film will be premiered in Europe on October 7. The documentary will be screened in Turkey on October 8.

The filming process started in June at CNN Turk's headquarters in Istanbul and continued in Ganja, Tartar, Barda, and Fuzuli.

Fulya Ozturk arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the filming. The film's screenwriter and director is Tahir Tahirovich.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the three-decade conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about 30 years, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.