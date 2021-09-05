State Border Service also to operate at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli Int’l Airport

By Trend

The State Border Service will also operate at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli Int’l Airport, Lieutenant-Colonel of the State Border Service Rashad Mashadiyev told Trend .

Mashadiyev said that it is a great honor to be at the airport which the Azerbaijani victorious supreme commander named the air gates of the Karabakh region.

"Along with other services, the relevant department of the State Border Service will also operate here," Mashadiyev said. "The work is underway to provide the border control unit at the airport with appropriate technical equipment and personnel."

A significant event was held at Fuzuli International Airport on Sept. 5. Before the final commissioning, the biggest passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, Airbus A340-500, which made a test flight from Baku, landed at the first airport of liberated Karabakh region.

The runway of Fuzuli International Airport is three kilometers long, 60 meters wide and the apron area is up to 60,000 square meters. Its foundation was laid in January this year.

Moreover, on the instructions of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev, two more international airports are being built in Zangilan and Lachin districts.