WHO Azerbaijan talks possibility of vaccination of children against COVID-19

By Trend

The World Health Organization (WHO) will recommend vaccination of children against coronavirus by age group only in presence of the results of relevant clinical trials, Head of WHO office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told Trend.

“Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been proven to work for children over 12 years old,” she said.

“The committee of European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of the Spikevax (formerly Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17. This drug can already be used to vaccinate persons aged over 18,” Harmanci noted.

“Despite the fact that children are less likely to develop severe COVID-19 and hospitalizations, there is evidence that children with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe coronavirus disease. To fully understand the benefits and risks of vaccinating children, more research is needed to determine the short- and long-term effects of coronavirus disease and vaccine safety performance for children,” the WHO representative added.