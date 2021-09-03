Some 26,000 Azerbaijanis get post-war social support

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry continues to take measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures have already covered 26,000 citizens of these categories.

Some 18,400 social payments were made to 9,100 people, including the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans.

In the meantime, more than 7,000 families received 10,000 social, psychological and rehabilitation services.

Moreover, about 1,200 disabled war veterans were provided with 8,800 rehabilitation aids and 140 servicemen with high-tech prosthetics.

Furthermore, appropriate work is carried out to address the employment of citizens of these categories. Thus, 7,100 of them are already involved in self-employment and other active employment programs.

It should be noted that the ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. It plans to give about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021. Of them, over 1,300 have already been provided with housing.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.