Another yard renovated in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been renovated in Baku as part of the "Our Yard" project by launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the Our Yard project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Renovated courtyard located in Baku's Sabunchi district covers 1-5 houses with 2,000 residents.

Football and chess grounds, as well as kids playgrounds are built in the area.

Various sports facilities, eight gazebos, lampposts, new benches, fire hydrants, garbage cans and security cameras are installed on this territory.

The facades, roofs and entrances of buildings are fully repaired. An access system for electromagnetic cards is applied as well.

All necessary conditions are created for the people with disabilities.

In addition, some 30 trees have been planted in the yard. A green strip has been created on the territory that reaches 2, 000 square meters.

The Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. Nearly 90 yards have been already renovated as part of the project.