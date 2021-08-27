Azerbaijan confirms 4,203 more COVID-19 cases, 1,724 recoveries [UPDATE]

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 4,203 new COVID-19 cases, 1,724 patients have recovered, and 35 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.27 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 409,745 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 354,864 of them have recovered, and 5,469 people have died. Currently, 46,412 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,135 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,395,646 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 74,220 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 44,691 citizens, and the second one to 29,529 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,493,757 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,929 404 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,564 353 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.