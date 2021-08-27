TODAY.AZ / Society

Rainless weather to stay in Baku

26 August 2021 [18:44] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 27. North-east wind will blow. 

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 24-26 ° C at night, 34-36 ° C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 24-26 ° C at night, 34-36 ° C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. The humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime. 

A northeast wind will blow on the beaches of Absheron Peninsula.

The sea water temperature on the northern beaches, including Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 25-26 ° C.

The sea water temperature will be 26-27 ° C  on the southern beaches, including Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikhovo. 

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 21-25 ° C at night, 33-38 ° C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 12-17 ° C  at night, 22-27 ° C in the daytime.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/209297.html

Print version

Views: 11

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also