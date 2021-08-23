Light fog expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 24. Light fog is forecasted in the morning and at night. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +23-26 °C at night, +35-38 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night and +35-37 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 30-35 percent in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in the country's regions. However, rainfall and hail are forecasted in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +35-40 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +14-19 °Cat night, +23-28 °C in the daytime.