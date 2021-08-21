Temperature to reach 38°C

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Short rain is expected in the morning. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +23-27 °C at night, +35-38 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +24-26 °C at night and +36-38 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature will be +26-27 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba.

In Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov, the temperature will be +27-28 °C.

Rainfall and hail are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +35-40 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak fluctuation of meteorological factors is expected in the Absheron Peninsula on August 21, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.