Ecologists predict sunny weather

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be rainless in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on August 14. Southeast wind will follow the northeast wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +25-28 °C at night, +34-38 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +26-28 °C at night and +36-38 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature will be +27-28 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and +28-29 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov. Northeast wind will be followed by the southeast wind on the Absheron beaches.

On August 13, the weather is predicted to be mostly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, lightning and short-term rainfall are forecasted in some mountainous places. East wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +22-27 °C at night, +35-40 °C and 41-42 °C in the daytime.

The temperature will be +16-21 °C at night. In the mountains, the temperature will be +23-28 °C in the daytime.

The hot weather on August 14 can be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.