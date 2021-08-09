Bread factory for servicemen operating in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President the visit of the leadership of the Defense Ministry to the liberated from the occupation regions continues.

The officials inspected the bread factory being constructed in the territory of the Kalbajar region and inquired about the construction work, as well as relevant instructions were given for conducting quality construction work.

Then Defense Minister visited the bread factory located in the Lachin region.

The Minister was informed that the factory provides daily hot bread to all military units' personnel stationed in the area.

It was noted that the bread factory, equipped with modern equipment, operates in an automated manner. All flour products are baked without touching and by following the hygiene rules.

At the end, Colonel General stressed that the work done to improve military personnel's social and living conditions will further be continued.