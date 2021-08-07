Azerbaijan confirms 1,289 COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, 409 patients have recovered, and five patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 350,605 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 334,667 of them have recovered, and 5,056 people have died. Currently, 10,882 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,625 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,107,190 tests have been conducted so far.