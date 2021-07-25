Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 25

By Trend

Some 46,910 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 20,061 citizens, and the second one to 26,849 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,563,897 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,654,076 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,909,821 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.