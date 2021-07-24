TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan changes rules for air passenger transportation

24 July 2021 [14:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision to change the ‘Temporary Rules for the Organization of Flights and Passenger Transportation by Air’ in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Trend reports.

According to the decision, air carriers operating flights to Azerbaijan accept foreigners and stateless persons on the flight under the following conditions:

- Passengers aged over 18 years only need a COVID-19 passport (a document confirming full vaccination against COVID-19 or immunity to COVID-19) and a document confirming a negative PCR test for COVID-19 and issued within 72 hours before departure;

