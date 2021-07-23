Dusty weather observed in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Dusty weather has been observed in Baku on July 23.

Dusty weather is caused by the rise of dust masses from the upper layers of the soil to the upper layers of the atmosphere as a result of the strengthening of the northwest wind, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

According to the automatic monitoring stations, the amount of dust in the air exceeds the sanitary standard by 4.3 times.

Dusty weather may persist for the next 2 days, depending on meteorological conditions.