Rainy weather expected on Absheron peninsula

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected on the Absheron peninsula on July 15. Northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +29-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, and +30-32 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +23-24 °C, and +24-25 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in the regions. Showers will intensify in some areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will reach +20-25 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, and +20-25 °C in the daytime.