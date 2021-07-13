COVID-19 certificates integrated into myGov.az governmental website in Azerbaijan

By Trend

COVID-19 certificates have been integrated into Azerbaijan's myGov.az governmental website, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

Citizens will be able to view the immunity certificate and the COVID-19 vaccination certificate in the "My Information" section of the website, after logging in.

The process of sending the coronavirus test results, notifications of the dates of giving the first and second doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 to the citizens has also begun.

The immunity certificate is issued to the people who have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months while the vaccination certificate is issued to the citizens who received the first and second doses of the vaccine.