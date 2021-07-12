Police destroy 322 bushes of wild hemp in liberated Khojavand

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani police officers have seized and destroyed 322 bushes of wild hemp on the territory of liberated Khojavand region, Day.az has reported.

The wild narcotic plants were discovered in Khojavand region's Tugh village as part of complex search and preventive measures carried out by the employees of the Khojavand Regional Office, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry press service said.

After restoring its territorial integrity in the 44-day war with Armenia in autumn 2020, Azerbaijan is taking measures to ensure safety and restore order in the region. One of such measures is to stop drug flow in the region that was previously controlled by an illegal regime set up by Armenia.

Over its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia has used Karabakh and adjacent seven regions for its illegal activities, including arms and drugs trafficking. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue before the international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all the necessary conditions there for the illegal cultivation, production, and further distribution of narcotic substances.