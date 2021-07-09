Cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 9. Northwest wind will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +30-34 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, and +32-34 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +24-25 °C, and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Thunderstorms are expected in the regions. There is a possibility of hail. In some regions, the east wind will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +32-36 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, it will be +11-16 °C at night, and +20-25 °C in the daytime.