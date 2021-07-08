Azerbaijan confirms 127 more COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 127 new COVID-19 cases, 54 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports on July 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 336,684 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,567 of them have recovered, and 4,979 people have died. Currently, 1,138 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,025 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,813,017 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, some 55,169 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 7.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 24,211 citizens, and the second one to 30,958 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,910,624 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,396,007 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,514,617 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.