Azerbaijan’s vaccination process is achievement that can be welcomed - WHO

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s vaccination process is an achievement that can be welcomed, WHO Europe spokesperson told Trend.

The spokesperson noted that Azerbaijan started its vaccination rollout early on during the pandemic and has currently reached around 20 percent of the population who have received one dose of vaccine.

"This is an achievement that can be welcomed as we know vaccines reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization. The number of new cases has been going down since mid-May and there is a general sense of positivity among the population. However, this pandemic is not over yet and we need to continue to be vigilant and practice caution amid the spread of variants of concern in the European Region," the spokesperson noted.

WHO Europe spokesperson went on to add that maintaining public health and social measures such as practicing physical distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands and getting vaccinated as soon as it is available provides the greatest protection against infection and the further spread of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.