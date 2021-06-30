Azerbaijan confirms 87 more COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 87 new COVID-19 cases, 70 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on June 29 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,961 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,193 of them have recovered, and 4,973 people have died. Currently, 795 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,328 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,740,432 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 73,206 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 29.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 35,185 citizens, and the second one to 38,021 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,422,241 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,174,186 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,248,055 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.