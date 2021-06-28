Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 28

By Trend

Some 603 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 317 citizens, and the second one to 291 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,349,035 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,139,001 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,210,034 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.