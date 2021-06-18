New Student Loan Fund to expand access to higher education in Azerbaijan - minister

By Trend





The Student Loan Fund will expand access to higher education in Azerbaijan, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the loans allocated by the fund will also cover students studying at their own expense.

Amrullayev also noted that the fund will create more opportunities for teaching students of low-income families.

As previously reported, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to create the Student Loan Fund.

In accordance with the decree, the Student Loan Fund is being created under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education.



