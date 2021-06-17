Country registers 48 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 48 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 17.

Some 153 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 335,339 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 329,191 patients have recovered, 4,959 people have died. Currently,1,189 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,162 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,653,074 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,877,878 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,885,031 citizens, and the second one to 992,847 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 38,556 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.