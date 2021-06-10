Country registers 75 new COVID-19 cases, 281 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 75 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 10.

Some 281 patients have recovered and 3 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 334,992 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 327,907 patients have recovered, 4,951 people have died. Currently, 2,134 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,618 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,597,849 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,662,038 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,712,118 citizens, and the second one to 949,920 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 37,162 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.