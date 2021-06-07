Country registers 32 new COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 32 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 7.

Some 221 patients have recovered and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 334,747 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 327,114 patients have recovered, 4,945 people have died. Currently, 2,688 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,673 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,572,418 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,546,770 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,611,499 citizens, and the second one to 935,271 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 601 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.