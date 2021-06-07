Azerbaijan begins vaccinations with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Trend





The Pfizer vaccine has been used in Azerbaijan as part of the vaccination against COVID-19 since June 7, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health told Trend.

The use of the vaccine against COVID-19 was launched in the outpatient clinics of the Baku Health Center and the Central Clinical Hospital in Baku.

Any citizen older than 18 who has no medical contraindications can be vaccinated against COVID-19. For this purpose, it is necessary to visit the website https://randevu.its.gov.az and sign up for the online queue.

One must first enter the serial number and FIN-code of the identity card in the corresponding section, select from the indicated list the item where the vaccination will be carried out, date and time, enter the mobile phone number.

After registration is complete, a message with the date, time, and place of vaccination will be sent to the mobile phone number indicated by the citizen.

There is no need to re-register to receive the second dose of vaccine after 28 days.

On December 31, 2020, the World Health Organization approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine jointly produced by Phizer and BioNTech.

This is the first vaccine against COVID-19 officially approved by the organization.