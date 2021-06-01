Azerbaijan confirms 92 more COVID-19 cases, 462 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 462 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on May 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 333,956 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 324,565 of them have recovered, and 4,913 people have died. Currently, 4,478 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,815 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,513,989 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, some 407 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 31.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 180 citizens, and the second one to 227 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,253,216 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,352,958 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 900,258 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.