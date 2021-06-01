Leyla Aliyeva attends ceremony to release sturgeons into water

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Nearly 550,000 young sturgeons have been released as part of "Rich Basins" project.

Co-organized by International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the project aimed at the protection and restoration of the country's biological resources of inland water basins.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Young sturgeons grown in Khilli-Balig LLC, AzVarvara LLC, Azerbaijan Fish Farm LLC fish hatcheries were released in the framework of the project.

In recent decades, the natural populations of rare fish species in the water basins of Azerbaijan have reached the point of extinction as a result of the negative effects of human activities, pollution, smuggling and overfishing.

In order to comprehensively address the problem, IDEA Public Union, together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the UK Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE), is implementing various protection, restoration and public awareness activities.

"Rich Basins" project, is among such projects, implemented by the IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources since last May.

The new project kicked off with the start of the spawning season,when 10,000 trout were released into Nohurgishlag lake in Gabala .

As part of the project, Kura delta was cleared of illegal fishing means as well as household waste and synthetic fishing nets, leading to the mass death of fish.

Meanwhile, a number of major initiatives are being implemented under the leadership of Leyla Aliyeva in order to protect and restore the aquatic fauna of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region.

Founded in 2011, IDEA public union aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaborate with the youth, promote the education of environmental problems and find proper solutions for them.

The Union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.







