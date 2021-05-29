TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 29

29 May 2021 [17:03] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Some 38,889 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 34,008 citizens, and the second one to 4,881 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,208,074 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,313,364 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 894,710 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

