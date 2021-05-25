Azerbaijan to ease COVID-19 restricts as of May 31

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan will ease COVID-19 restrictions as of May 31 that include lifting mask mandate in open places and introducing COVID passports, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said in its briefing held on May 25.

Under the new rules, as of May 31, citizens will no longer be required to wear face masks in public places.

The work of Baku metro will also be resumed from this date.

The next stage of easing of lockdown will enter force on June 10. Form this date, places of worship, large trade centers, beaches, sports and recreational centers will be opened for visitors again.

COVID passports

Another rule to be introduced has to do with COVID-19 passports. Citizens will be required to present COVID-19 passports to enter sports and recreational centers.

Initially, COVID-19 passports will be applied only in sports and recreational centers. Later on, they will be used in other places such as concerts, weddings.

Vaccination

Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said during the briefing that around 2 million vaccine jabs have been administered in Azerbaijan since January 18.

She said that Azerbaijan has sufficient volume of vaccine, adding that citizens are free to chose the kind of vaccine the want.

As to the demographics of COVID-19, Garayeva said that the infection cases were most common among 30-69 age group and that the number of female patients outnumbered males.

Garayeva said that Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron peninsula account for overall 54 percent of COVID-19 cases nationwide with Binagad, Khatai being top Baku districts for COVID-19 cases. However, there is positive dynamics in other regions.