Baku holds awarding ceremony for winners in group exercises of World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition

On Sunday, May 23, the ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competitions among groups (age category 15-17) was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The highest step of the podium was taken by the group representing Russia, the second place was taken by the Hungarian team, the third - by the group from Romania.

A memorable moment of the awards ceremony was that the medals were presented with the help of a drone.

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.



