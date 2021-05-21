Country registers 406 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 406 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 21.

Some 769 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 331,883 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 319,271 patients have recovered, 4,839 people have died. Currently, 7,773 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,009 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,435,192 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,924,805 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,089,886 citizens, and the second one to 834,919 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 33,102 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.