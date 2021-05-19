Iranian citizen killing two Azerbaijani border guards neutralized

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

One of the two Iranian citizens who violated Azerbaijan's state border and killed two servicemen of the State Border Service on May 15, has been neutralized, Interior Ministry press secretary Ehsan Zahidov has said.

As a result of joint search operations carried out by the Interior Ministry's internal troops and the State Border Service, one of the Iranian citizens, who was hiding in Yardimli region's mountains, was found. He resisted and was neutralized, the report added.

It should be noted that on May 15, on the territory of the Goytepe border guard service zone of the State Border Service's border troops near Yardimli region's Gendere village, three unknown persons, who illegally crossed Azerbaijan's state border bypassing the checkpoints, did not obey the legal requirements of the border guards, opened fire as a result of which two servicemen of the State Border Service were killed.