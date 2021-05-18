Azerbaijan starts construction of infrastructure of Horadiz-Aghband railway

By Trend

Construction of the infrastructure of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line has begun in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Natavan Bayramova said, Trend reports.

According to Bayramova, the infrastructure is planned to cover the directions of Horadiz-Aghband and Barda-Aghband.

"At present, the main priority of all state structures, including CJSCs, is design and infrastructure work in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation," the spokesperson said.

On February 15, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line in Fuzuli district.

The strategic importance of this 100-kilometer-long railway line is extremely high since it will play an important role in ensuring the travel of Azerbaijani citizens to the liberated lands and will make a great contribution to the creation of a direct railway connection with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.