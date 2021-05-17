Baku Boulevard to remain open during 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competition - Baku City Circuit

By Trend

The Baku Boulevard will remain open during the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competition, a source in the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

According to the source, due to the absence of an entertainment zone because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, as well as Formula 1 Village, there will be no need to restrict access to Baku Boulevard.

Earlier, Baku Boulevard was closed during the Formula 1 competitions, there was an entertainment zone, and admission to the territory was carried out with the relevant tickets.

The 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will be held on June 4-6.